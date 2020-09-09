Intimate Partner Violence Common Among Students

A majority of students experience intimate partner violence, or IPV, according to a new survey report released by researchers at the Michigan State University School of Social Work. Of 3,070 female and male undergraduate students surveyed, 62 percent said they have been physically, psychologically or sexually abused by a partner.

Women were more likely to report being abused by a partner, a press release about the survey report said. The most common type of IPV among all students surveyed was psychological abuse, followed by physical violence, the report said.

The report also identified differences between how female and male college students get help for IPV -- women tend to seek counseling services, domestic abuse agencies and police, whereas men look to family, friends and male peers. Homosexual students were less likely than their heterosexual peers to seek help for IPV, the report said. Hyunkag Cho, a professor in the MSU School of Social Work who co-authored the report, said in a press release that the survey identifies where colleges should focus support efforts.

“This study reveals gender differences in, and barriers to, help-seeking after intimate partner violence, and suggests that campus efforts need to pay attention to sexual minorities as well as the informal help sources most male survivors seek for support,” Cho said. “These remedies are crucial for empowering both genders to reach out for help, but it might be even more important for male survivors.”