Print

Title

Network to Promote Deaf-Led Sign Language Research

By

Lindsay McKenzie
September 9, 2020
 
 

Gallaudet University is launching a professional network to promote Deaf-led research and innovation in sign language technology.

The network, called Cultivating Research and Equity in Sign-related Technology (CREST), is funded by the National Science Foundation and will focus on increasing the inclusion of Deaf and hard-of-hearing students and researchers in the development of new technology in the field.

CREST was co-founded by Melissa Malzkuhn, founder and creative director of Gallaudet's Motion Light Lab, and Lorna Quandt, the lab's science director.

"There is new research coming out every day in this field. Now, with CREST, we have the opportunity to bring together top researchers and resources from across the world, not only to accelerate cutting-edge technologies for the broader deaf community but most importantly to ensure they are developed authentically from the start with deaf input and representation," said Quandt and Malzkuhn in a press release.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Humane Assessment Shouldn’t Happen Only During a Pandemic
Fostering a Sense of Belonging in STEM
Colleges Should Go Back to School
on Remote Learning

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Hands-on Classes at a Distance and the Emerging Virtual Future
The Social Media Sandwich: How to Communicate Your Research on Social Media
Woodshedding: A Response to Kevin Carey
Reading ’2030’ as a Opportunity to Talk About Higher Ed’s Next Decade
Designing the Future of Liberal Education
A Semester Like No Other

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

What college presidents say about leading in the COVID-19 era

Scholars on strike for racial justice

As Marist takes over Mindset List, it changes

Professor suspended for saying Chinese word that sounds like an English slur

COVID-19 roundup: Cuomo cites college cases; campuses enact all-student quarantines or send some hom

Anti-Semitism on the rise as new semester starts

Woodshedding: A Response to Kevin Carey | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Jessica Krug's Department Speaks Out

What happens when college social media influencers get COVID-19?

Back to Top