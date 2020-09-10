Carthage College Retires ‘Red Men,’ ‘Lady Reds’ Team Names

Carthage College, a private liberal arts institution in Wisconsin affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church, has retired the names of its athletic teams, the Red Men and the Lady Reds, and the college mascot, Torchie, a Sept. 9 press release said.

The Carthage athletic program had incorporated “Native American imagery” in team uniforms, including a feather that was part of the college’s athletic logo until 2005, but the names “Red Men” and “Lady Reds” were originally created to reflect the college’s color scheme, the release said. A task force assigned to review the names and mascot had concerns about racial and gender equity and decided they were “not unifying symbols for our community,” the release said.