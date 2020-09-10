How to Support Student Parents

A nonprofit advocacy organization for students who are also parents has released a tool kit with recommendations for how colleges can best support those students.

Generation Hope held a focus group in July with the teen student parents it serves in the Washington, D.C., area. The Seldin/Haring-Smith Foundation provided funding to create the tool kit.

Student parents are more vulnerable to stopping out of their programs. About half of undergraduate student parents left college without a degree within six years, compared to 32 percent of students without children, according to the tool kit. About half of student parents are students of color, and about half are more likely than their childless peers to have low incomes. Yet student parents tend to have higher GPAs than their peers.

To support student parents and retain them, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Generation Hope makes 10 recommendations, including: