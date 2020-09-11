Cal State to Stay Virtual in Spring 2021

All 23 campuses of the California State University system will continue to operate primarily with virtual instruction during the spring semester of 2021.

System officials announced the plans for the academic term beginning next January in an email to the university Wednesday.

“After extensive consultation with campus presidents and other stakeholders, and careful consideration of a multitude of factors – regarding the pandemic and its consequences, as well as other matters impacting the university and its operations – I am announcing that the CSU will continue with this primarily virtual instructional approach for the academic term that begins in January 2021, and also will continue with reduced populations in campus housing,” CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White announced in the message. “This decision is the only responsible one available to us at this time. And it is the only one that supports our twin North Stars of safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of our faculty, staff, students and communities, as well as enabling degree progression for the largest number of students.”

White said the decision was announced early in order to give students and their families time to plan for the spring 2021 semester. He also cited the need to publish and promote course offerings and to meet accreditation requirements for virtual courses.