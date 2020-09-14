Print

Title

‘U.S. News’ Tweaks Methodology

By

Scott Jaschik
September 14, 2020
 
 

U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings of colleges today -- with some tweaks to the methodology, but no significant changes in those colleges ranked at the top.

The main addition to the methodology was two measures of student debt: the average amount of accumulated federal loan debt among full-time undergraduate borrowers at graduation, and the percentage of full-time undergraduates in a graduating class who took out federal loans.

Those measures were added to the "outcomes" section of the rankings, increasing its total value from 35 percent to 40 percent. The weights for SAT and ACT scores, high school class standing, and alumni giving were reduced.

More information is available here.

