Title
College President Dies After COVID Battle
The president of North Georgia Technical College, Mark Ivester, died after several weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, the college announced Sunday.
Ivester became president of North Georgia Technical College in 2016 and before that served on the college’s executive team for 17 years, according to the local newspaper Now Habersham. Positions he held included vice president for economic development and vice president of administrative services.
Ivester held an Ed.D. from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Eleanor, had four adult children.
The college announced Ivester’s death on Facebook.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Faculty members struggle with burnout
Pandemic has seen rise of test-blind admissions
College President Dies After COVID Battle
NACAC virtual college fair crashes
COVID-19 roundup: isolation capacity constraints, staff layoffs, spring plans and student parties
Le Moyne College president lives near students to enforce COVID-19 precautions
Higher ed faces a collapse that's not only medical and financial but also moral and ethical (opinion
Adtalem wagers on Walden University in hopes of building health-care education powerhouse
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »