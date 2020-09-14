College President Dies After COVID Battle

The president of North Georgia Technical College, Mark Ivester, died after several weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, the college announced Sunday.

Ivester became president of North Georgia Technical College in 2016 and before that served on the college’s executive team for 17 years, according to the local newspaper Now Habersham. Positions he held included vice president for economic development and vice president of administrative services.

Ivester held an Ed.D. from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Eleanor, had four adult children.

The college announced Ivester’s death on Facebook.