Academic Minute: Community Responses After Disasters

By

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Ricia Anne Chansky, professor of literature at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez, explores what communal trauma in Puerto Rico can teach us about responding to COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

