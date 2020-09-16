Print

Academic Minute: Thinking Sociologically

By

Doug Lederman
September 16, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Katrina Hoop, associate professor of sociology at St. Joseph’s College, discusses teaching her students to view the world through a sociological prism during this crisis. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

