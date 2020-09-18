Print

Title

Academic Minute: Veterans and Service Dogs

By

Doug Lederman
September 18, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Ashley O’Connor, assistant professor of social work at the University of Alaska Anchorage, explores how pets can play a role in getting through a stressful situation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

