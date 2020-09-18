Title
Academic Minute: Veterans and Service Dogs
Today on the Academic Minute, Ashley O’Connor, assistant professor of social work at the University of Alaska Anchorage, explores how pets can play a role in getting through a stressful situation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
