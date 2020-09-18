Print

Title

Fresno State Pulls CV Vitolo-Haddad's Job Offer

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 18, 2020
 
 

California State University, Fresno, says that CV Vitolo-Haddad, a Ph.D. candidate in journalism and mass communication at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, will not work there next year. Fresno State said last week that it was looking into Vitolo-Haddad’s recent admission under pressure that they (Vitolo-Haddad’s preferred pronoun) are white and misrepresented their ethnicity in the past. Fresno State said in a statement Thursday, “We can confirm that CV Vitolo-Haddad will not be a faculty member at Fresno State.” The university extended them a conditional tenure-track job offer for fall 2021, it said, but the offer, “which was subject to completion of California State University background check procedures, was made prior to the allegations that have since surfaced publicly.” Vitolo-Haddad did not respond to a request for comment.

