NACAC Releases ‘Roadmap for Change’

The National Association for College Admission Counseling has released "Roadmap for Change: Reimagining U.S. Higher Education as a Public Good." The report calls, among other things, for higher education to "redesign college admission policy and practice to focus on the centrality of individual students in the vast landscape of postsecondary education," to "emphasize transparency as a critical policy measure to restore trust in higher education, and to ensure good public policy to protect the public investment in education" and "begin basing policy and practice on the premise higher education is a public good and enact public policy that recommits our nation to postsecondary access and success."