Academic Minute: Tourism and Local-Global Tension

By

Doug Lederman
September 21, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Thomas Paradis, professor of geography and urban planning at Butler University, explains how tourism can reshape an event to bring together the local and the global. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

