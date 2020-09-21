Title
Academic Minute: Tourism and Local-Global Tension
September 21, 2020
Today on the Academic Minute, Thomas Paradis, professor of geography and urban planning at Butler University, explains how tourism can reshape an event to bring together the local and the global. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
