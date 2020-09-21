Academic Minute
Local-Global Tension and the Palio of Siena

Tourism can change an event that used to be just for one culture. In today's Academic Minute, Butler University's Thomas Paradis explores how to mix both worlds. Paradis is a professor of geography and urban planning at Butler. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

