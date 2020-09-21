Print

Title

Lincoln U of Pa. Reappoints Ousted President

By

Lilah Burke
September 21, 2020
 
 

Lincoln University of Pennsylvania has approved Brenda Allen for a new five-year term as president of the historically Black university, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In July, the board voted against renewing Allen’s contract as president, the role she had served in since 2017. The board was then sued by Allen, as well the governor and attorney general of Pennsylvania, who argued that the private vote, which had also excluded five state-appointed trustees, violated state laws and the board’s own bylaws.

The legal action resulted in a county judge ordering the university to reinstate Allen and hold another vote on her contract.

“After reflecting on the many discussions with President Allen, board members, students, alumni, employees, and community members that have occurred this summer about Lincoln’s future, I am more hopeful than ever that the next five years will take this institution to new heights,” Theresa Braswell, the board’s chair, told the Inquirer.

