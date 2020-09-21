Professor on Leave After Statement on Trump Supporters

Marshall University has placed a professor on administrative leave after a video circulated on social media of her making inflammatory comments about supporters of President Donald Trump.

The video showed biology professor Jennifer Mosher in a virtual class session discussing a recent indoor Trump campaign rally where few attendees were wearing masks, The Herald-Dispatch reported. “I’ve become the type of person where I hope they all get it and die,” she says in the video. “You can’t argue with them, you can’t talk sense into them.”

The university responded with a statement Friday.

“The university does not support or condone the use of any of its educational platforms to belittle people or wish harm on those who hold differing political views,” it said. “The professor was removed from the classroom yesterday and is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.”