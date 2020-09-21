Print

A Secret Merger Discussion in Boston

By

Scott Jaschik
September 21, 2020
 
 

The Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology is in talks about merging with Wentworth Institute of Technology, The Boston Globe reported. The talks are governed by nondisclosure agreements. Some Benjamin Franklin supporters oppose the deal, the Globe reported.

