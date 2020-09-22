Ohio University Administrator Accepts $100K Bonus

Deborah Shaffer, vice president for finance and administration at Ohio University, accepted a $100,000 bonus in July after hundreds of university employees had been laid off, The Athens News reported Monday.

The bonus was part of Shaffer’s contract renegotiated in 2017. It was promised on the condition that she remain in her role through June 2020.

In a regular year, Shaffer earns $327,726, but she agreed to a 10 percent pay cut that brought her salary to $294,953, not counting the bonus. University president Duane Nellis and provost Elizabeth Sayrs took a 15 percent pay cut in May.

The university has laid off more than 400 employees since May in response to the pandemic and pre-existing budget issues, The Athens News reported.