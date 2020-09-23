Print

Academic Minute: Golf and Racial Segregation in Atlanta

By

Doug Lederman
September 23, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Lane Demas, professor of history at Central Michigan University, explores where an unexpected early desegregation battle in Atlanta was fought. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

