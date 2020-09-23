Title
Academic Minute: Golf and Racial Segregation in Atlanta
Today on the Academic Minute, Lane Demas, professor of history at Central Michigan University, explores where an unexpected early desegregation battle in Atlanta was fought. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
