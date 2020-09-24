Title
Jay Hartzell Is UT Austin's New President
Jay Hartzell will take over as the University of Texas at Austin’s next president, the university announced Wednesday.
Hartzell was announced as the sole finalist for the position last month, and the board voted unanimously on Wednesday to name him president, effective immediately.
Previously, Hartzell served as dean of the McCombs School of Business and as a professor at the university.
“I’m humbled that Chairman Eltife, the members of the UT System Board of Regents and Chancellor Milliken have given me the honor of a lifetime, selecting me to serve as the next President of The University of Texas at Austin,” Hartzell said in a press release. “This is a dream come true for me because it means that I get the chance to go to work with students, faculty, staff and alumni and put all my energy into helping Longhorn Nation do what it does best -- change the world.”
