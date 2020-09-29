Print

Title

Academic Minute: The COVID-19 Pause

By

Doug Lederman
September 29, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Jodie N. Mader, associate professor of history at Thomas More University, looks into how plans have gone out the window in academic institutions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

