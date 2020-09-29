Title
Academic Minute: The COVID-19 Pause
Today on the Academic Minute, Jodie N. Mader, associate professor of history at Thomas More University, looks into how plans have gone out the window in academic institutions. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
