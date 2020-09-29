Title
Notre Dame President Under Fire for Not Wearing a Mask at White House
The Reverend John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, is facing criticism from faculty members and students for not wearing a mask or distancing at the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Images of Father Jenkins circulating on Twitter and other social media sites show him sitting near and shaking hands with other guests at the White House Rose Garden.
Father Jenkins has previously called on students, faculty and staff members to wear masks and social distance to ensure the university can stay open for the remainder of the fall semester.
A university spokesperson told the South Bend Tribune that Father Jenkins and other guests had been tested for COVID-19 prior to entering the Rose Garden and were only allowed in if their test results were negative.
Father Jenkins issued a letter to students, faculty and staff Monday expressing regret for his choices and failing to lead, the Tribune reported. He plans to quarantine in adherence to university protocol "in an abundance of caution."
