Print

Title

Notre Dame President Under Fire for Not Wearing a Mask at White House

By

Emma Whitford
September 29, 2020
 
 

The Reverend John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame, is facing criticism from faculty members and students for not wearing a mask or distancing at the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Images of Father Jenkins circulating on Twitter and other social media sites show him sitting near and shaking hands with other guests at the White House Rose Garden.

Father Jenkins has previously called on students, faculty and staff members to wear masks and social distance to ensure the university can stay open for the remainder of the fall semester.

A university spokesperson told the South Bend Tribune that Father Jenkins and other guests had been tested for COVID-19 prior to entering the Rose Garden and were only allowed in if their test results were negative.

Father Jenkins issued a letter to students, faculty and staff Monday expressing regret for his choices and failing to lead, the Tribune reported. He plans to quarantine in adherence to university protocol "in an abundance of caution."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why America Needs College Football -- Part 2
Graduate Professionalization
in the Age of Student Debt
The Empowered University

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

In Which The Girl Takes the SAT
COVID-19 and the Future of Higher Ed Staff
What We Talk About When We Talk About Tuition
‘Long Way Up’ and Higher Ed During COVID-19
Bread and Circuses and Tailgating and Pigskins
A Grant Application

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Washington and Lee offers full-throated defense of targeted professors

University of California admissions scandal worsens

Companies and instructors build technology to take remote instruction video tools to the next level

Colleges: Financial Toll of Coronavirus Worse Than Anticipated

Study offers new framework for evaluating the degree to which various institutions offer a liberal a

An author apologizes for an Inside Higher Ed article he recently wrote (opinion)

FIRE report: students are censoring their opinions

Notre Dame President Under Fire for Not Wearing a Mask at White House

Trump budget would boost career education spending but cut funds for college aid, research programs

Back to Top