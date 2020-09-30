Title
CDC Cites Rise in Young Adults With COVID-19
The number of young adults with COVID-19 rose by 55 percent from early August to early September, as most colleges were bringing students back to their campuses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report published Tuesday.
The federal agency's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report" found that the incidence of COVID cases among people aged 18 to 22 years increased by nearly 63 percent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 29, then dropped off slightly through Sept. 5, accounting for the 55 percent rise. The increases were greatest in the Northeast (144 percent) and Midwest (123 percent). The increases were particularly sharp among white young adults, as seen below.
The CDC study includes its usual disclaimer that the increases in cases "were not solely attributable to increased testing."
The report suggested that multiple factors are likely at play, but said, "Because approximately 45 percent of persons aged 18-22 years attend colleges and universities and 55 percent of those attending identified as white persons, it is likely that some of this increase is linked to resumption of in-person attendance at some colleges and universities."
It concluded by stating, "Mitigation and preventive measures targeted to young adults (e.g., social media toolkits discussing the importance of mask wearing, social distancing, and hand hygiene), including those attending colleges and universities, can likely reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission among their contacts and communities. Institutions of higher education should support students and communities by taking action to promote healthy environments."
CDC Cites Rise in Young Adults With COVID-19 - Sep 301 hour 37 min ago
Undergraduate contracts COVID-19 and dies. Family and university call for adherence to safety measures - Sep 3022 min 41 sec ago
Workers at U of Kentucky concerned about COVID strategies - Sep 301 hour 37 min ago
Colleges quarantine residence halls, switch to remote learning in bid to keep cases down - Sep 28September 28, 2020
-
- 1 of 147
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
An author apologizes for an Inside Higher Ed article he recently wrote (opinion)
Undergraduate contracts COVID-19 and dies. Family and university call for adherence to safety measur
University of California admissions scandal worsens
Workers at U of Kentucky concerned about COVID strategies
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
College football can help Americans get through the current difficult times (opinion)
A proposal to add innovation and entrepreneurship to tenure and promotion criteria
Trump administration proposes major overhaul to student visa rules
Academic libraries will change in significant ways as a result of the pandemic (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »