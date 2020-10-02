Print

Title

Academic Minute: Austria's Path to Tourist Destination

By

Doug Lederman
October 2, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Gundolf Graml, professor of German studies at Agnes Scott College, discusses how one country on the wrong side of a war quickly became a tourist destination. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

