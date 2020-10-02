Print

Cambridge to Divest From Fossil Fuels by 2030

Elizabeth Redden
The University of Cambridge announced plans Thursday to divest from all direct and indirect investments in fossil fuels by 2030 as part of a universitywide plan to cut net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2038. 

Cambridge, which has a 3.5 billion pound (about $4.5 billion) endowment fund, said it would increase investments in renewable energy at the same time it divests from fossil fuels.

