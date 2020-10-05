Title
Academic Minute: Perfectionism
Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary, in this segment from 2010, Patricia DiBartolo, professor of psychology at Smith College, discussed the good and bad aspects of perfectionism. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Reverend John Jenkins, U of Notre Dame president, has COVID-19
University of Michigan Press releases first rap album from an academic publisher
Stanford diversifies its business school
Community colleges that decided early to go online this fall don't regret it
University Seeks State AG's Advice on Professor's Facebook Post
New CDC guidance gives colleges more information on COVID-19 testing, but public health experts stil
1,500 Rhodes Alumni Sign Letter Against Amy Coney Barrett
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »