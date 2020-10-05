Print

Title

Nobel in Medicine for Discoveries on Hepatitis C

By

Scott Jaschik
October 5, 2020
 
 

The 2020 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded this morning to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.

Alter is at the National Institutes of Health. Houghton is at the University of Alberta. Rice is at Rockefeller University.

More information on their research is available here.

