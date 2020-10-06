Title
Academic Minute: Climate and Conflicts
Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment from 2011, Kyle Meng, then a doctoral candidate at Columbia University, told us why El Niño was responsible for civil wars around the globe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
