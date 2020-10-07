Title
Two Women Share Nobel in Chemistry
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 was awarded jointly to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing."
Charpentier is director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany.
Doudna is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.
More information about their research can be found here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order
Colleges running out of budget areas to trim besides personnel
Successful and popular Fresno State policy debate coach reassigned
University of New Hampshire suspends professor amid investigation into online persona
Epidemiologist takes positive view of college reopening
COVID-19 roundup: Few campuses test widely; a handful more colleges limit activity
The benefits of an academics-only college (opinion)
Tips of the Cap | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »