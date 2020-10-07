Print

Two Women Share Nobel in Chemistry

Scott Jaschik
October 7, 2020
 
 

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2020 was awarded jointly to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna "for the development of a method for genome editing."

Charpentier is director of the Max Planck Unit for the Science of Pathogens, Berlin, Germany.

Doudna is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley.

More information about their research can be found here.

 

