Title
Academic Minute: Sick Days and Flu Outbreaks
Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment from 2013, Supriya Kumar, then a postdoctoral associate in the department of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, detailed why an extra “flu day” or two before coming back to work could be key in containing the spread of the disease. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
