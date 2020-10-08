Print

Title

Academic Minute: Sick Days and Flu Outbreaks

By

Doug Lederman
October 8, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment from 2013, Supriya Kumar, then a postdoctoral associate in the department of epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, detailed why an extra “flu day” or two before coming back to work could be key in containing the spread of the disease. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Postsecondary Paradox
Reclaiming Intellectual Community
It's Time to Give Adjuncts
More Professional Opportunities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Stirring Pots
Tips of the Cap
How Might I Be Wrong?
Making the Call
Charting a Path Forward
Where Have All the Leaders Gone?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Student Told Not to Breastfeed During Class Time

College promise programs face cuts, uncertainty and changes

Duquesne Dismisses Professor Who Used Racial Slur in Class

Stirring Pots | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Princeton settles with federal government in gender-based faculty pay gap case

3 Large Gifts for Higher Education in New England

Louise Glück Wins Nobel in Literature

Back to Top