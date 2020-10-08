Print

Title

Online Learning Platform EdX Launches Scholarship Campaign

By

Lindsay McKenzie
October 8, 2020
 
 

Online learning platform edX yesterday announced plans to raise $10 million for a new scholarship campaign called Access for All.

The Macquarie Group Foundation has already donated $1 million to the campaign, which will include scholarships funded by different organizations. Yesterday afternoon, edX reported that the first, the Macquarie Group Scholarship Program, had received over 5,000 applications in just a few hours.

Aspiring online learners can already access financial assistance via edX, which offers up to a 90 percent discount on certificates for learners who cannot afford to pay. Scholarships will cover 100 percent of the cost of an edX course or program, including options offered for credit such as MicroMasters and MicroBachelors.

Requests for financial assistance on edX increased significantly this year, up 240 percent from June 2019 to June 2020. More than 30,000 requests were made between March 16 and June 7 this year amid the pandemic.

The scholarship campaign is a response to the economic pressure that COVID-19 has placed on would-be learners, said Anant Agarwal, founder and CEO of edX, in a news release.

“We will feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and higher education reverberate for years to come,” said Anant.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Postsecondary Paradox
Reclaiming Intellectual Community
It's Time to Give Adjuncts
More Professional Opportunities

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Stirring Pots
Tips of the Cap
How Might I Be Wrong?
Making the Call
Charting a Path Forward
Where Have All the Leaders Gone?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting

Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order

Student Told Not to Breastfeed During Class Time

College promise programs face cuts, uncertainty and changes

Duquesne Dismisses Professor Who Used Racial Slur in Class

Stirring Pots | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Princeton settles with federal government in gender-based faculty pay gap case

3 Large Gifts for Higher Education in New England

TICAS report looks back on 15 years of student debt analysis

Back to Top