Print

Title

Academic Minute: Latina Suicide Rates

By

Doug Lederman
October 9, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment of 2014, Luis Zayas, Dean and Robert Lee Sutherland Chair in Mental Health and Social Policy at the University of Texas at Austin, delved into why one segment of the population commits suicide more than any other -- Hispanic teens. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Tech Calls Thinking
Disruption, Accessibility
and Digital Generational Literacy
Postsecondary Paradox

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Patience Is in Short Supply
Who Are Our Students?
Stirring Pots
Tips of the Cap
How Might I Be Wrong?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Female academics saw their own experiences with #manterrupting in this week's vice presidential deba

Author discusses his book on leaving academia

Missouri Valley College students fear being on campus

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

New presidents or provosts: Cal Lutheran Cal Maritime Dordt Durham East Central Lewis and Clark McMu

Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting

Some Clarification, More Criticism of Trump's Diversity Order

Justice Department Sues Yale

COVID-19 roundup: No winter sports for New England league; in-person classes resume; a journal takes

Back to Top