Title
Academic Minute: Latina Suicide Rates
Today on the Academic Minute, part of a celebration of the production's 10-year anniversary: In this segment of 2014, Luis Zayas, Dean and Robert Lee Sutherland Chair in Mental Health and Social Policy at the University of Texas at Austin, delved into why one segment of the population commits suicide more than any other -- Hispanic teens. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Female academics saw their own experiences with #manterrupting in this week's vice presidential deba
Author discusses his book on leaving academia
Missouri Valley College students fear being on campus
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
New presidents or provosts: Cal Lutheran Cal Maritime Dordt Durham East Central Lewis and Clark McMu
Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting
Some Clarification, More Criticism of Trump's Diversity Order
COVID-19 roundup: No winter sports for New England league; in-person classes resume; a journal takes
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »