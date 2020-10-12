Title
COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email
An administrator at Volunteer State Community College accidentally sent an email that named employees who tested positive for COVID-19 to the entire campus.
News4 Nashville, the local TV station, obtained a screenshot of the email from a viewer. Beth Carpenter, vice president for business and finance at the college, named five employees who tested positive for the virus. She followed up with an apology email.
The college provided a statement on the mistake to Inside Higher Ed:
"While implementing our COVID safety protocols, a Vol State employee, responding to a campus-wide email, mistakenly revealed the names of employees who tested positive for COVID-19. That employee realized the mistake and withdrew the email. The college apologized to the employees. Vol State is committed to keeping personal information safe. We will continue to act proactively to provide the safest working environment possible during this trying time."
COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email - Oct 129 hours 42 min ago
Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping campus open - Oct 126 hours 2 min ago
COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges - Oct 123 hours 52 min ago
Missouri Valley College students fear being on campus - Oct 96 hours 2 min ago
-
- 1 of 152
- ›
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
What a second Trump term would bring higher education
Following student's death, Appalachian State University wrestles with uncertainty, fear and keeping
Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order
Allegheny kicks off new marketing campaign
Davidson College gives students surprise day off after fall break canceled
COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email
The Department of Education's ill-conceived investigation of Princeton University is part of a broad
COVID round-up: Survey of presidents looks at financial and other challenges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »