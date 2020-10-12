Print

COVID-Positive Staff Named in Email

Madeline St. Amour
October 12, 2020
 
 

An administrator at Volunteer State Community College accidentally sent an email that named employees who tested positive for COVID-19 to the entire campus.

News4 Nashville, the local TV station, obtained a screenshot of the email from a viewer. Beth Carpenter, vice president for business and finance at the college, named five employees who tested positive for the virus. She followed up with an apology email.

The college provided a statement on the mistake to Inside Higher Ed:

"While implementing our COVID safety protocols, a Vol State employee, responding to a campus-wide email, mistakenly revealed the names of employees who tested positive for COVID-19. That employee realized the mistake and withdrew the email. The college apologized to the employees. Vol State is committed to keeping personal information safe. We will continue to act proactively to provide the safest working environment possible during this trying time."

