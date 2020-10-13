Print

Title

Academic Minute: Diversifying Your Microbiome

By

Doug Lederman
October 13, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, where we’re celebrating a decade of the program this week with one segment from each year: In this segment from 2016, Jack Gilbert, professor in the department of surgery at the University of Chicago, detailed the importance of diversifying your microbiome. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

