Missouri S&T Receives $300M Gift
The Missouri University of Science and Technology received a $300 million gift, the largest to any public or private university in Missouri’s history, it announced Monday.
June and Fred Kummer donated the millions to a foundation that will support the university. Fred Kummer is the founder and chairman of HBE Corp.
The gift will fund a new independent, university-affiliated research and development entity, online degree programs and scholarships for high-achieving undergraduate and graduate students, among other initiatives. It will also fund four research centers that will address issues related to resilient infrastructure, resource sustainability, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, according to a press release.
“We are truly overwhelmed by Mr. and Mrs. Kummer’s generosity and vision for Missouri S&T; I don’t even have the words to express our gratitude,” Julia Brncic, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators, said in a press release. “This will be transformational for Missouri S&T and higher education in our state. This gift will advance opportunities for students, research, communities and Missouri citizens for generations to come.”
