Youngstown State Faculty on Strike Over Contract

Colleen Flaherty
October 13, 2020
 
 

Youngstown State University’s faculty union went on strike Monday over contract negotiations. The institution is on its fall break, so classes won’t be affected until they resume Wednesday, should the strike continue. Contract must-haves for the National Education Association-affiliated union include faculty say in curricular and other teaching matters, protections for untenured professors, intellectual property assurances, and cost-of-living adjustments and stable health-care benefits for the next three years. Both the union and the university said they’d made headway in negotiations Monday.

