Print

Title

Academic Minute: Taking the Video Out of Video Games

By

Doug Lederman
December 11, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell University Week, Andrew Campana, assistant professor of Asian studies, explains how communities of blind and low-vision players keep playing video games. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Podcasting a Polymath
Career Exploration in College
When Polling Fails, Read a Book

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mental Health Epidemic: Dark Shadow of the COVID Pandemic
Friday Fragments
Follow the Bouncing Budget
Q&A About ‘Learning Innovation and the Future of Higher Education’
The Research University Must Evolve

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Topics

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

Black Auburn alumni, students say university needs to change

Students continue to be stressed about college, their futures

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Back to Top