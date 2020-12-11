Print

Title

Former U of Kentucky Band Director Investigated for Sexual Harassment

By

Greta Anderson
December 11, 2020
 
 

The University of Kentucky’s marching band director, who left his position in September, was being investigated for sexual harassment when he resigned, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Dana Biggs, who had been the director since 2017, sent unwanted sexual text messages to “someone who was dependent on Biggs for a grade and scholarship,” according to the Herald-Leader.

Documents from the university’s Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity and obtained by the newspaper showed that Biggs was not having a sexual relationship with the person, but he described his own sexual history to them and asked to know theirs. He also told the person not to disclose the messages to others, the Herald-Leader reported.

Biggs resigned on Sept. 28 “in anticipation of discharge,” and the university dismissed the investigation as a result, the newspaper reported. He is ineligible for rehire and the university will launch a national search for a new band director, according to the Herald-Leader.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Podcasting a Polymath
Career Exploration in College
When Polling Fails, Read a Book

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Mental Health Epidemic: Dark Shadow of the COVID Pandemic
Friday Fragments
Follow the Bouncing Budget
Q&A About ‘Learning Innovation and the Future of Higher Education’
The Research University Must Evolve

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Topics

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

When a misleading op-ed in 'The Wall Street Journal' irks academics, it's time for a fact check on f

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Students continue to be stressed about college, their futures

Former Calvin University professor denied tenure and terminated alleges racial discrimination and re

Back to Top