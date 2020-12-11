Former U of Kentucky Band Director Investigated for Sexual Harassment

The University of Kentucky’s marching band director, who left his position in September, was being investigated for sexual harassment when he resigned, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Dana Biggs, who had been the director since 2017, sent unwanted sexual text messages to “someone who was dependent on Biggs for a grade and scholarship,” according to the Herald-Leader.

Documents from the university’s Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity and obtained by the newspaper showed that Biggs was not having a sexual relationship with the person, but he described his own sexual history to them and asked to know theirs. He also told the person not to disclose the messages to others, the Herald-Leader reported.

Biggs resigned on Sept. 28 “in anticipation of discharge,” and the university dismissed the investigation as a result, the newspaper reported. He is ineligible for rehire and the university will launch a national search for a new band director, according to the Herald-Leader.