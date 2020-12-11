Harris's Husband to Teach at Georgetown Law

While his wife, Kamala Harris, serves as vice president, the nation’s incoming second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, will be teaching courses in entertainment law at Georgetown University.

Emhoff, a longtime entertainment lawyer, will serve as a Distinguished Visitor From Practice, teaching a course in entertainment law disputes in the spring semester, the university announced. Emhoff will also serve as a distinguished fellow at the university’s Institute for Technology Law and Policy.

“Doug is one of the nation’s leading intellectual property and business litigators, and he has a strong commitment to social justice,” Georgetown Law dean William M. Treanor said in a statement.

“I’ve long wanted to teach and serve the next generation of young lawyers,” Emhoff said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Georgetown community.”