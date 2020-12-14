College Sports Has Had at Least 6,629 COVID-19 Cases

College sports has had at least 6,629 cases of COVID-19, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

The figure includes coaches and other employees. But the figure is certainly low, as the Times was able to gather complete data for just 78 of the 130 universities in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Football Bowl Subdivision, the top level of college football.

The University of Minnesota had 336 cases in its athletic department, more than any other university in the FBS.