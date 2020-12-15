Academic Medical Centers Celebrate Arrival of First Vaccines

As the COVID-19 vaccination campaign got underway in the U.S. Monday, academic medical centers were among those celebrating the arrival of the first vaccines. High-risk health-care workers are being prioritized to receive the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use Friday.

We are so excited to have administered the first round of #COVID19 vaccines at #OSUWexMed at 10:47 this morning. #InThisTogetherOhio #TogetherAsBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/VAz3MlJ5EB — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (@OSUWexMed) December 14, 2020

It’s a great day at Michigan Medicine, which received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer Inc./BioNTech vaccine at about 9 a.m. this morning. We plan to begin vaccinating our employees who are most at risk this week. pic.twitter.com/th0X7TBjXH — Michigan Medicine (@umichmedicine) December 14, 2020