Academic Medical Centers Celebrate Arrival of First Vaccines

By

Elizabeth Redden
December 15, 2020
 
 

As the COVID-19 vaccination campaign got underway in the U.S. Monday, academic medical centers were among those celebrating the arrival of the first vaccines. High-risk health-care workers are being prioritized to receive the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use Friday.

