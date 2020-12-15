Print

Central Intercollegiate League Cancels Basketball Seasons

Doug Lederman
December 15, 2020
 
 

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the college basketball season, with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association on Monday joining other leagues in canceling its entire men's and women's basketball seasons. Officials of the Division II league, whose members include 13 public and private historically Black colleges and universities, said they could not "see a clear path to move forward collectively," said Jacqie McWilliams, the commissioner.

"We all want to have a season, and we want our student athletes, coaches and staff to have a season," said Makola Abdullah, president of Virginia State University and chair of the league's board. "However, the data, which changes almost daily, does not support such a decision. The potential risk outweighs the desire to play.”

The CIAA had originally postponed the start of the season until January.

The league also on Monday canceled its women's volleyball season, which had been moved to the spring from the fall.

