Print

Title

Academic Minute: Art and Social Advocacy

By

Doug Lederman
December 16, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of West Georgia Week, Nisha Gupta, assistant professor of psychology, shows how art can be a healing tool. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academic Freedom and Responsibility
The Best Response Is a Measured One
Chaplains Are Essential for Higher Education's Heart and Soul

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Quick Bit of Math
A Quick Bit of Math
3 Roomba Higher Ed Lessons
Ten Observations on COVID-19 and Higher Ed
Welcome to the Leadership and StratEDgy Blog!
An Alternative Version of Performance-Based Funding

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?

A Rare Moment of Unity | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams

Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)

Back to Top