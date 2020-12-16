Title
Colleges Object to Expanded Foreign Gift Reporting Enforcement
Colleges are pushing back on efforts by the Department of Education to step up enforcement of foreign gift reporting requirements, as outlined in a “notification of interpretation” published in the Federal Register in November.
A letter from the American Council on Education on behalf of ACE and 26 other higher education groups argues that the department is requesting more information on foreign gifts than colleges are required by law to provide. The letter also disputes the department’s assertion that the failure to report on foreign gifts constitutes a violation of Title IV program participation agreements. Colleges found to be in violation of Title IV program participation agreements stand to potentially lose eligibility for their students to participate in federal financial aid programs.
The ACE letter -- which is accompanied by an opinion from a law firm -- further criticizes the department’s “combative” approach to enforcement of foreign gift reporting requirements.
The Education Department did not comment Tuesday. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has previously criticized colleges' “pervasive noncompliance” with the federal statute requiring reporting of foreign gifts or contracts of $250,000 or more, and has said investigations initiated by the department have resulted in disclosures of about $6.5 billion in previously unreported foreign gifts and contracts.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
U of Texas will stop using controversial algorithm to evaluate Ph.D. applicants
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning
What do new projections of high school graduates mean for colleges and universities?
A Rare Moment of Unity | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Creative ways students try to cheat on online exams
Practical advice for instructors faced with an abrupt move to online teaching (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »