Academic Minute: Poe in His Right Mind

Doug Lederman
December 22, 2020
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Mark Canada, professor of English at Indiana University Kokomo, explores whether highly creative people are more prone to madness. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And click here to listen to Monday's episode about the importance of solstices to indigenous peoples.

