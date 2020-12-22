Print

Report: Biden 'Poised' to Pick Connecticut Schools Chief as Education Secretary

Scott Jaschik
December 22, 2020
 
 

President-elect Joe Biden is "poised" to pick Miguel Cardona, the schools chief in Connecticut, as U.S. education secretary, The Washington Post reported. The Post quoted people "close to the process" as saying a final decision has not been made, but an announcement could come before Christmas. Cardona met virtually with Biden on Monday. Cardona also met with Jill Biden and Kamala D. Harris, the vice president-elect.

Cardona is a former fourth grade teacher and principal who rose quickly in the state system.

 

