Title
UC Merced Investigates Twitter Account of Professor
The University of California, Merced, is investigating a professor's Twitter account, which he recently deleted. The tweets on the account were reportedly anti-Semitic, with The Fresno Bee reporting that they included "an image of a 'Zionist brain' with the labels 'frontal money lobe,' 'Holocaust memory centre' and 'world domination lobe.'" In December, he commented on another person's tweet by saying, "the Zionists and IsraHell interest have embedded themselves in every component of the American system, media, banking, policy, commerce … just a veneer of serving US interest and population pp everyone pretends that is the case.”
The professor is Abbas Ghassemi, who teaches engineering. He did not respond to a request for comment.
The chancellor at Merced, Juan Sánchez Muñoz, and the provost, Gregg A. Camfield, issued a statement on the tweets.
"A Twitter account associated with a faculty member included messages that crossed the line established by the Board of Regents in their 2016 Statement of Principles Against Intolerance condemning anti-Semitism and 'anti-Semitic forms of anti-Zionism,' and affirming that 'acts of discrimination that demean our differences, are antithetical to the values of the university and serve to undermine its purpose.' The opinions presented in this Twitter account do not represent UC Merced or the University of California. They were abhorrent and repugnant to us and to many of our colleagues and neighbors; they were harmful to our university, our students, and our years of work to build an inclusive and welcoming community," the statement said.
They added, "We have called upon the dean and department chair to work with the Office of the Vice Provost for Academic Personnel to conduct an inquiry into potential violations of our standards, the UC Faculty Code of Conduct or other policies of the university, to determine what consequences are appropriate."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
MacKenzie Scott surprises HBCUs, tribal colleges and community colleges with multimillion-dollar gif
Tenured professors win court battle against community college that terminated them
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Colleges adjust calendars, again
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
ACHA recommends twice-weekly testing as study find twin social distancing and mask policies are (cos
Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary
In-and-Out list of expected trends in higher ed for 2021
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »