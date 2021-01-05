Print

Title

Academic Minute: The Rhetoric of Pandemics

By

Doug Lederman
January 5, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Misericordia University Week, Amanda M. Caleb, professor of English and medical and health humanities, explores the language and politics surrounding pandemics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And click here to see Monday's podcast about a project to reduce stereotypes and stigma.

