Title
Academic Minute: The Rhetoric of Pandemics
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Misericordia University Week, Amanda M. Caleb, professor of English and medical and health humanities, explores the language and politics surrounding pandemics. Learn more about the Academic Minute here. And click here to see Monday's podcast about a project to reduce stereotypes and stigma.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
MacKenzie Scott surprises HBCUs, tribal colleges and community colleges with multimillion-dollar gif
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Yale arts and sciences faculty want to see bold hiring moves during the pandemic
Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary
Tenured professors win court battle against community college that terminated them
Colleges should reimagine the spring semester rather than cling to old academic constructs (opinion)
Michigan State to enforce two-year campus living policy, citing improved grad rates
Lessons for those considering a leadership position in higher ed administration (opinion)
Colleges shouldn't mistake forced, short-term adjustments to the pandemic for necessary long-term ch
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »