Print

Title

DeVos Criticizes Free College, Changing Title IX Rules

By

Kery Murakami
January 5, 2021
 
 

As she prepares to leave office, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged Congress not to enact President-elect Joe Biden’s proposals to eliminate tuition at public colleges or cancel student debt.

“I hope you also reject misguided calls to make college ‘free’ and require the two-thirds of Americans who didn’t take on student debt or who responsibly paid off their student loans to pay for the loans of those who have not done the same,” DeVos wrote in a letter to congressional leaders, as well as to the members of the House and Senate appropriations committees on Monday.

"Across-the-board forgiveness of college debts is not only unfair to most Americans, it is also the most regressive of policy proposals -- rewarding the wealthiest sector of our labor force at the expense of the poorest," she wrote.

Biden has proposed to make community colleges and historically Black colleges and universities free, as well as eliminating tuition at public colleges and universities for those making $125,000 or less. Biden would also eliminate $10,000 from all borrowers’ student debt during the pandemic. Then, for those making $125,000 or less, he would forgive debt accumulated to pay tuition, though not loans for living expenses.

DeVos also urged Congress to preserve the new rules on campus sexual assaults her administration approved. Biden has said he plans to reverse the rules, which granted more protections to those accused of sexual assault and harassment but have raised concerns that they would deter victims from coming forward.

"The regulation, which carries the force of law, holds schools accountable for responding equitably and promptly to sexual misconduct, and ensures a more fair and reliable adjudication process," she wrote.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Semester on the High Seas:
A Reimagining of Spring
Moving From the Tactical to the Strategic
The Elephant in the Room
for the New Education Secretary

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

What 2020 Taught Us
Sector Jumpers, Revisited
Better Higher Ed Conversations for 2021
The Slack Outage and Us
Top 2020 Shows
A Look Backward

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

MacKenzie Scott surprises HBCUs, tribal colleges and community colleges with multimillion-dollar gif

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Yale arts and sciences faculty want to see bold hiring moves during the pandemic

Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary

Tenured professors win court battle against community college that terminated them

Colleges should reimagine the spring semester rather than cling to old academic constructs (opinion)

Michigan State to enforce two-year campus living policy, citing improved grad rates

Lessons for those considering a leadership position in higher ed administration (opinion)

Colleges shouldn't mistake forced, short-term adjustments to the pandemic for necessary long-term ch

Back to Top