Compilation of Articles on ‘Envisioning Higher Education’s Future’

By

Doug Lederman
January 6, 2021
 
 

Inside Higher Ed has published "Envisioning Higher Education's Future," a new compilation of articles and essays on various ways that colleges and universities are adapting to a fast-changing environment.

You may download a copy of this print-on-demand booklet, free, here.

Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. Eastern. We invite you to register here for the event.

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

From Surviving to Thriving
Semester on the High Seas:
A Reimagining of Spring
Moving From the Tactical to the Strategic

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Online Learning to the Rescue: Again
Online Learning to the Rescue: Again
Why We Didn’t Delay Spring
’The Amateur Hour’ and the History and Future of Teaching and Learning
What 2020 Taught Us
Sector Jumpers, Revisited

