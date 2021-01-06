Title
Compilation of Articles on ‘Envisioning Higher Education’s Future’
Inside Higher Ed has published "Envisioning Higher Education's Future," a new compilation of articles and essays on various ways that colleges and universities are adapting to a fast-changing environment.
You may download a copy of this print-on-demand booklet, free, here.
Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. Eastern. We invite you to register here for the event.
